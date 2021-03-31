PWR Coin (PWR) Achieves Market Cap of $388,896.87

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 91% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $388,896.87 and $577.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,386.79 or 0.99796862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.07 or 0.00304288 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00359804 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00664822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00102800 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

