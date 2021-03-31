Pylon Network Price Hits $3.02 on Major Exchanges (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One Pylon Network token can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00005103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a market cap of $1.82 million and $5,665.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 7,485.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00632399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026250 BTC.

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

