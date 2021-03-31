Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chemung Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemung Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CHMG opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $195.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

In related news, Director David M. Buicko bought 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $322,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

