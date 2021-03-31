Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Apache by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.