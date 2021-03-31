Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Civista Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $365.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

