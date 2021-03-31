Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $519.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

