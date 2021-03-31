Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Issued By Desjardins

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

