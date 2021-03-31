Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ALRN opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $123.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

