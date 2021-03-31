Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

APTX stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

