Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $125.63 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $129.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

