Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Decreased by Cormark

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$253.20.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$216.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$223.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$216.37. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$132.60 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

