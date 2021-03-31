Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Evans Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Evans Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

