Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Busey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. First Busey has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Busey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

