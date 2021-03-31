Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Increased by Piper Sandler

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

HTLF opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.