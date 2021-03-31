Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Independent Bank by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 34.16%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

