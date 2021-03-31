Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after buying an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after buying an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.