Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Health Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in National Health Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

