Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Increased by Analyst

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of -373.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,612 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $98,926,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $8,737,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

