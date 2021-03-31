Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.06.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$30.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$36.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -1.60%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

