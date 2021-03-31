Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lifted by Analyst

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

NYSE STL opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.