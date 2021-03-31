Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Thryv in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.07 on Monday. Thryv has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,734,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 675,716 shares of company stock worth $15,475,299 over the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.