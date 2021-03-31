Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vital Farms, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vital Farms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VITL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

VITL opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 in the last ninety days.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

