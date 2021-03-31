Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

NYSE DRI opened at $145.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -151.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

