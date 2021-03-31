Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FL. Barclays increased their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

Foot Locker stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,749 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 92.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

