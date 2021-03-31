Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $194.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $7,900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

