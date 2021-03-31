Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $280.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

