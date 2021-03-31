Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FULT stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

