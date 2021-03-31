Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Issued By Piper Sandler

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

