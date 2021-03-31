Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

FBIZ opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.