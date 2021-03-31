Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Increased by Analyst

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.