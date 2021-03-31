Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Cut by Analyst

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

FSFG stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $28,345.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561 over the last three months. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

