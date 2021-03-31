Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $191.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

