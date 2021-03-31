QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $37.83 million and $994,533.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.00638180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

