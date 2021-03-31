Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Cap of $588,523.49

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $588,523.49 and $61,177.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.