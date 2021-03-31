Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Down 3.4%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $32.76. 6,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,115,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

