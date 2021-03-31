Quant (QNT) Market Cap Reaches $500.35 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.44 or 0.00069790 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $500.35 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003197 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- Upfiring (UFR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.
- Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.