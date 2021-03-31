Quant (QNT) Market Cap Reaches $500.35 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.44 or 0.00069790 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $500.35 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

