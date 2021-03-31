Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Quanterix worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,692 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Quanterix stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

