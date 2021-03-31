Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $88.22 million and $3.35 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.01 or 0.00641839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

