Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 28.5% Higher This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $24.70 million and $123,335.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,939.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,918.18 or 0.03254491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.00332760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.33 or 0.00915060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.38 or 0.00409539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.20 or 0.00370216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00262291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023489 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,631,563 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

