Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $401.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 77.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 166.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.