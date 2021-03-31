QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0470 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $301.11 million and approximately $53.70 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

