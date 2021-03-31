Quilter (LON:QLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $165.00

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 161.60 ($2.11), with a volume of 170655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.12).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.00. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Quilter Company Profile (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

