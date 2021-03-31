QUINADS Hits 24-Hour Volume of $455.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $255,668.70 and approximately $455.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One QUINADS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUINADS alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00069310 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003108 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com

QUINADS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.