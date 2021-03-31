QunQun (QUN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $453,604.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $453,604.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QunQun is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

