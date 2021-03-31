Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 91,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 838,914 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of analysts have commented on QUOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at $35,392,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,502 shares of company stock worth $618,535. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

