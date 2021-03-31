Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. 2,346,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

