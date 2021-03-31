Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 29,643,405 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

