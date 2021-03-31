Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in March

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RANJY opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. Randstad has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RANJY. UBS Group downgraded Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

