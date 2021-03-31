Rapidz (RPZX) Market Cap Reaches $2.61 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00046557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.57 or 0.00639201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00067360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

