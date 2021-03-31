Rarible (RARI) Market Cap Reaches $35.43 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $41.43 or 0.00070376 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $35.43 million and $7.54 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 519,063.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

